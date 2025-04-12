Left Menu

Union Minister Pushes for State Disaster Declaration after Extreme Weather Hits Bihar Crops

Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged the Bihar government to declare recent crop damage from lightning, hailstorms, and rain as a state disaster. He calls for compensation for affected farmers. Over 80 deaths have been reported. The state is assessing damage and planning relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:15 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday called on the Bihar government to categorize the severe crop damage from recent lightning, hailstorms, and unseasonal rainfall as a 'state disaster' and to ensure farmers receive adequate compensation.

In a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan highlighted the plight of farmers across multiple districts, noting that the recent weather events had left them distressed with significant crop losses. Reports indicate over 80 fatalities due to lightning strikes, with Nalanda district being the worst affected.

Paswan emphasized the need for immediate relief measures, including reduced interest rates on farm loans and subsidized pesticides. Meanwhile, state officials are instructed to swiftly assess the situation. Paswan also attended the birth anniversary of Veer Shiromani Baba Chauharmal Ji, reflecting on social justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

