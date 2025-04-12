Left Menu

PNB Launches 34 Innovative Products on 131st Anniversary

Punjab National Bank (PNB) introduced 34 new innovative products, including several deposit schemes and digital transformation solutions, on its 131st foundation day. These offerings highlight PNB's commitment to financial inclusion, enhanced customer experience, and cybersecurity awareness through initiatives like a Half Marathon event and QR code-based feedback systems.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) marked its 131st foundation day by unveiling 34 innovative products. These include 12 customer-centric deposit schemes and 10 digital transformation solutions.

The launch, attended by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, underscores the bank's dedication to expanding financial inclusion and improving customer service.

PNB's initiatives emphasize cybersecurity awareness, highlighted by a themed Half Marathon promoting secure digital banking. The bank's efforts align with a broader vision of empowerment and financial growth towards a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

