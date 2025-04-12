PNB Launches 34 Innovative Products on 131st Anniversary

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) marked its 131st foundation day by unveiling 34 innovative products. These include 12 customer-centric deposit schemes and 10 digital transformation solutions.

The launch, attended by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, underscores the bank's dedication to expanding financial inclusion and improving customer service.

PNB's initiatives emphasize cybersecurity awareness, highlighted by a themed Half Marathon promoting secure digital banking. The bank's efforts align with a broader vision of empowerment and financial growth towards a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)