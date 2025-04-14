PM Modi Launches Historic Hisar-Ayodhya Flight on Ambedkar's Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the first direct commercial flight from Haryana's Hisar Airport to Ayodhya, paying homage to Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Modi underscored Ambedkar's pivotal role as a 'pillar of inspiration' for the NDA government during the event.

Dr B. R. Ambedkar, renowned as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and the first Law and Justice Minister of India, remains a significant figure in Indian history. Acknowledging Ambedkar's legacy, Modi stated that the government is committed to uplifting impoverished and marginalized communities in Haryana.

Modi emphasized the strategic development vision, announcing future expansions including direct flights from Hisar to various cities. He reflected on his extensive work in Haryana, reinforcing BJP's foundation and progress in the region. Marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, many institutions observed a public holiday in reverence of his contributions.

