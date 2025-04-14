Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Drone Assault

In a bold overnight operation, the Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that it successfully countered a significant drone assault from Russia. With 62 drones launched against the country, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 40.

Meanwhile, another 11 drones are believed to have veered off course due to sophisticated electronic warfare techniques, sparing potential targets from damage.

The fate of the remaining 11 drones remains unclear, with officials still investigating their outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)