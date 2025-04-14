Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 62 drones overnight, aiming to attack Ukraine. Out of these, 40 were shot down, and 11 were likely diverted by electronic warfare measures. The fate of the remaining drones is currently unknown.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold overnight operation, the Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that it successfully countered a significant drone assault from Russia. With 62 drones launched against the country, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 40.

Meanwhile, another 11 drones are believed to have veered off course due to sophisticated electronic warfare techniques, sparing potential targets from damage.

The fate of the remaining 11 drones remains unclear, with officials still investigating their outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

