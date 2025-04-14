Inferno Erupts at Bharuch Chemical Plant

A massive fire erupted at a Bharuch-based chemical manufacturing unit on Monday, according to officials. Firefighters have rushed to the site, and efforts to contain the blaze at the Jal Aqua Company are currently in progress.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties from the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, as investigations continue.

Visual evidence from the scene shows a large plume of black smoke billowing from the building. Further updates are anticipated as details emerge. (ANI)

