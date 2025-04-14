Left Menu

Argentina's Peso in Turmoil: The Start of a New Exchange Regime

Argentina's peso is adjusting to a new exchange rate regime, expanding trading bands as capital controls ease. Traders anticipate the peso to drop significantly. The shift ends years of currency controls, aiming for more investments and stabilizing reserves with IMF loans. Exporters may benefit from the changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:32 IST
Argentina's Peso in Turmoil: The Start of a New Exchange Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The peso's future hangs in the balance as Argentina launches a new exchange rate regime. On Monday, the currency transitions to a wider trading band, abandoning years of stringent capital controls. Analysts predict the peso might depreciate by nearly 20%, a notable shift despite government claims to the contrary.

Ending half a dozen years of stifling currency measures, Argentina secured a $20 billion loan with the IMF, combined with other international lenders' contributions. This financial infusion is designed to strengthen the central bank's reserves, alleviating some pressure from the previous system.

The move is a significant step towards normalizing the financial landscape in Argentina, as end of the controls was something investors eagerly awaited. President Javier Milei's administration is aiming for investor confidence and economic stability by allowing the peso to fluctuate within a set range, benefiting exporters and adjusting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025