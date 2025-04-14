Left Menu

Temple Transformation: A Glimpse into Shri Ram Janmabhoomi's Sacred Progress

The third day of the Construction Committee meeting highlighted significant advancements in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple project, including security measures, statue installations, and new facilities. The Kalash Pujan Vidhi was performed, symbolizing another spiritual milestone. Upcoming plans promise improved amenities and a contemplative space for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:13 IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's progress witnessed pivotal deliberations on Monday, during the third day of its Construction Committee meeting. The session provided key updates, notably the introduction of enhanced security initiatives, the placement of significant statues, and surrounding area developments. A sacred ceremony, the Kalash Pujan Vidhi, was performed at 9:15 am, marking a spiritual milestone.

According to Chairman Nripendra Mishra, security enhancements include a boundary wall higher than a jail's, designed to be sensor-free. Additionally, the revered figure of Goswami Tulsidas ji has been installed for devotees to honor. These measures align with the comprehensive plan to secure the temple complex for all visitors.

Mishra further elaborated on the arrival of Sapta Mandal temple statues from Jaipur and the ongoing construction nearing completion within six months. Efforts to develop a devotee facility center featuring numerous counters and racks for easy storage of belongings are underway. The newly acquired 10-acre land within the 71-acre site will soon feature Panchvati, a devotional park safeguarded against environmental harm, offering a serene space for meditation and worship. Mishra emphasized the park's spiritual significance, urging visitors not to treat it as a recreational area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

