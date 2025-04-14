Left Menu

Tata Power Scales New Heights with 200 MW Clean Energy Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has inked a power purchase agreement with NTPC Ltd for a 200 MW clean energy project. The initiative will bolster its renewable capacity to 10.9 GW and mitigate over 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, leveraging solar, wind, and battery storage technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has advanced its renewable energy endeavors by signing a power purchase agreement with NTPC Ltd for a new 200 MW clean power project, bringing their total renewable utility capacity to an impressive 10.9 GW.

This Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project will span different locations across India, anticipated to be completed in the next 24 months, and expected to produce approximately 1,300 million units of electricity annually. Its successful implementation aims to curb over 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Arising from a competitive bidding process, the project will feature a blend of solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems, ensuring a reliable 4-hour peak power supply with 90% availability during critical demand periods. As a testament to TPREL's leadership in India's renewable energy domain, 5.5 GW of its 10.9 GW capacity is operational, with the remainder under development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

