Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as White House Announces Tariff Exemptions

Wall Street indexes are set to rise as U.S. tech stocks increase following the White House's decision to exempt smartphones and computers from new tariffs on China. This move alleviates some consumer cost pressures but further semiconductor tariffs loom. The exemptions were a response to consumer and market reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:33 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as White House Announces Tariff Exemptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant market move, Wall Street's primary indexes were poised for a robust opening on Monday. The surge was driven by a spike in technology stocks after the White House announced exemptions for smartphones and computers from the impending tariffs on China.

Despite the relief for tech products, President Trump stated that new tariff rates specifically targeting imported semiconductors would be revealed soon. This exemption eases consumer goods costs, particularly for Apple's products, potentially averting them from becoming too expensive.

These moves come amidst a backdrop of fluctuating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, causing volatile market swings. The recent tariff policy adjustments have stirred global markets, impacting economic growth forecasts and inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025