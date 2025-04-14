Left Menu

Tension Rises Over Seized Shadow Fleet Tanker in Germany

A German court is reviewing a case regarding the release of Eventin, an oil tanker part of Russia's shadow fleet used to bypass EU sanctions. The tanker, seized off Germany's Baltic coast, carries oil valued at €40 million. Legal decisions are pending amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Tension Rises Over Seized Shadow Fleet Tanker in Germany
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German court is deliberating a request for the release of 'Eventin,' an oil tanker that is allegedly part of Russia's shadow fleet designed to evade EU sanctions, according to Germany's finance ministry. The vessel, flying Panama's flag, was seized earlier this year off Germany's Baltic Sea coast.

The Eventin was transporting roughly 100,000 metric tons of oil from Russia to Egypt, valued at approximately €40 million. Its confiscation was a part of the EU's sanctions against Russia for the 2022 Ukraine invasion, leading to a diplomatic reprimand of Moscow.

The finance ministry announced a pause on further measures pending the court's decision. Meanwhile, the ship, considered seaworthy, is moored near Sassnitz with plans to move it to a nearby hazardous goods anchorage. Industry experts warn that shadow fleet vessels, unregulated by traditional insurers, pose safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

