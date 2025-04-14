Left Menu

Capitalmind Launches Innovative Mutual Fund with SEBI Approval

Capitalmind Financial Services has been approved by SEBI to launch Capitalmind Mutual Fund. The company plans to introduce active equity mutual funds initially and later diversify into debt, hybrid, and multi-asset funds. Their strategy focuses on transparency and data-driven investing, aiming to empower Indian investors.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:47 IST
  • India

On Monday, Capitalmind Financial Services proudly announced receiving final approval from SEBI to initiate operations of the Capitalmind Mutual Fund. This signifies a pivotal advancement for the company, which plans to introduce a series of active equity mutual fund schemes, ultimately expanding into debt, hybrid, and multi-asset categories.

The CEO, Deepak Shenoy, expressed that receiving SEBI's endorsement is a defining moment, reflective of their dedication to delivering transparent and data-focused investment avenues. Capitalmind aspires to enable millions of Indians to realize their financial aspirations through accessible, rules-based funds.

The firm, managing over Rs 2,000 crore in assets for numerous PMS and AIF clients, aims to maintain its commitment to quantitative research and rigorous risk management. The launch aligns with rapid market growth, as the industry's AUM exceeds Rs 65 lakh crore, representing more than 5.3 crore investors.

