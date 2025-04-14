AAP Slams BJP Over Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Escape, Calls for Accountability
The Aam Aadmi Party criticizes the BJP, alleging its leaders facilitated Mehul Choksi's escape. Choksi, wanted for defrauding Punjab National Bank, is now detained in Belgium pending extradition. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar demands answers on when the duped money will be recovered.
In a sharp critique, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of aiding fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in fleeing the country, under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar questioned when the significant sums of money defrauded by Choksi would be recovered.
The controversy escalates as Belgian authorities have confirmed the arrest of Mehul Choksi on April 12. Currently detained and awaiting legal proceedings, Choksi faces extradition requests from India. The fugitive is infamous for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,850 crore, alongside his nephew Nirav Modi.
Choksi and his associates reportedly orchestrated a scam from 2014 to 2017, securing fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from PNB, resulting in massive financial losses for the bank. As investigations progress, the case continues to stir political tensions between AAP and BJP, raising questions of accountability and financial restitution.
