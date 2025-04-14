Mamata Banerjee Unveils Kalighat Skywalk Amidst Development Talks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the newly constructed Kalighat skywalk in Kolkata on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the state's urban development efforts. At the inauguration, Banerjee expressed her gratitude to those who contributed to the rapid completion of the project.

Highlighting the project's significance, Banerjee recalled her pledge to construct a skywalk at Kalighat following the completion of the Dakshineswar skywalk. She also addressed the need for discussions with local hawkers, stating that they would be relocated to Hazra Park. Additionally, she acknowledged the Reliance group's role in assisting the state government with the restoration of the Kalighat temple.

Touching on broader development issues, Banerjee noted the challenges faced in constructing a skywalk at Tarapith due to narrow roads. She pointed out ongoing developments, including a Gurudwara under construction in Bhawanipur. The political climate in West Bengal is tense, particularly after recent violence linked to the Waqf Amendment Act protests, leading to the deployment of central forces in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)