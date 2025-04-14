Ghulam Nabi Azad Dissolves Democratic Progressive Azad Party Units Post Election Setback

In the wake of a disappointing performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has dissolved all party units, including State, Provincial, Zonal, District, and Block-Level Committees. The party's lackluster results saw six candidates secure fewer votes than the NOTA option in a 90-member assembly contest where DPAP fielded 23 candidates.

The decision was formally announced by Bashir Aarif, Secretary to the DPAP chairman, who emphasized that the reconstitution of the dissolved units requires approval from Mr. Azad. This move underscores significant changes anticipated within the party's structure as it grapples with electoral setbacks and strategizes for future elections.

Founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2022 after his departure from Congress, DPAP also saw poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, failing to capture the public's vote on three contested seats. The party's leadership reforms aim to recalibrate its approach in subsequent political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)