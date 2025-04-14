Trump's Ultimatum: Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Face Military Threat
President Donald Trump warned Iran to abandon its nuclear weapon ambitions or face severe repercussions, including potential military strikes on nuclear facilities. Trump confirmed that military action is on the table if Iran does not comply with abandoning its nuclear pursuits.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Monday, emphasizing that the country must cease any pursuit of nuclear weapons. Failure to comply, he cautioned, could result in serious consequences, potentially leading to military action.
In a press briefing, Trump convincingly replied 'Of course it does,' when questioned about the possibility of targeting Iran's nuclear facilities with military operations, indicating the seriousness of his administration's stance on the matter.
The ultimatum further heightens tensions between the U.S. and Iran, drawing global attention to the potential for heightened conflict revolving around Iran's nuclear intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- nuclear
- weapons
- military
- strike
- Tehran
- consequences
- facilities
- ambitions
ALSO READ
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy
Drone Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Terrorists Neutralized, Civilians Mourned
Tarn Taran Police Strike: Cross-Border Drug Network Busted
Building Alliances: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Chinese Tensions
Tragedy Strikes Utkal University: Student Found Dead