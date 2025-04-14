Ministerial Mission: Savitri Thakur's Meghalaya Assessment

Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, is set to embark on a three-day visit to Meghalaya. Her mission is to review the implementation of central schemes targeting women and children in the region.

During her visit, Thakur will conduct a key review meeting with the state's social welfare department officials. The focus will be on the ministry's flagship programs, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Poshan Abhiyaan, and Mission Shakti, according to an official statement.

The minister's itinerary includes meeting the Meghalaya governor and conducting district-level assessments in the East Khasi Hills. She will also visit welfare institutions in Shillong and rural development sites under MGNREGA and PMAY-G initiatives. Thakur's visit aligns with DoNER guidelines for close monitoring of welfare projects in the northeast.

