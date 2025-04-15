Left Menu

Stock Markets Surge Amid Tariff Exemptions and Uncertainty

The major U.S. stock indexes rose as exemptions on tariffs for smartphones and computers were announced. Apple shares significantly boosted the S&P 500, while tariff uncertainty looms with future announcements expected. The Dow and Nasdaq also saw increases, yet investors remain wary due to global trade concerns.

Updated: 15-04-2025 00:41 IST
In a boost for the stock market, the major U.S. indexes climbed on Monday after the White House announced exemptions for smartphones and computers from upcoming tariffs. This move resulted in a significant lift for the S&P 500, primarily driven by Apple's 3.7% share increase.

Despite the positive movement, investor confidence remains shaky amidst looming uncertainties surrounding future tariffs. President Trump hinted at upcoming announcements regarding semiconductor tariff rates, casting a shadow over the market's optimism. As a result, trading remains volatile, reflecting broader fears of a global trade war and potential economic recession.

Amidst these concerns, Wall Street's 'fear gauge,' the CBOE Volatility Index, has eased from its recent highs. While some stocks like Goldman Sachs and Pfizer saw gains, the focus is also on upcoming quarterly earnings from companies such as Netflix. Investors remain cautious, anticipating how these developments will influence long-term economic planning.

