Caste Dispute at Temple: Dalit Groom Prays Under Police Watch

A Dalit groom's visit to a Lord Ram temple in Sanghvi village turned contentious, prompting police intervention after an argument erupted regarding entry rights into the temple's sanctum.

The incident coincided with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, noted for his role as a social reformer among Dalits. The groom, along with his marriage procession, was initially caught in a dispute involving members of a privileged caste, leading to social media circulation of videos showing the altercation.

Authorities clarified that while the groom wasn't prevented from entering the temple, the argument arose over access to the inner sanctum, traditionally reserved for priests. After prayers, the wedding procession continued without further incident, illustrating persistent caste-based tensions in rural communities.

