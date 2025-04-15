Caste Dispute at Temple: Dalit Groom Prays Under Police Watch
A Dalit groom offered prayers at a Lord Ram temple in Sanghvi village amidst a dispute between groups over temple entry privileges. Police intervened to allow the wedding procession to proceed. The groom's community experiences ongoing caste discrimination, highlighting social inequalities in rural areas.
- Country:
- India
A Dalit groom's visit to a Lord Ram temple in Sanghvi village turned contentious, prompting police intervention after an argument erupted regarding entry rights into the temple's sanctum.
The incident coincided with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, noted for his role as a social reformer among Dalits. The groom, along with his marriage procession, was initially caught in a dispute involving members of a privileged caste, leading to social media circulation of videos showing the altercation.
Authorities clarified that while the groom wasn't prevented from entering the temple, the argument arose over access to the inner sanctum, traditionally reserved for priests. After prayers, the wedding procession continued without further incident, illustrating persistent caste-based tensions in rural communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- temple
- groom
- police
- prayer
- caste
- Ambedkar
- social media
- Balai
- discrimination
ALSO READ
Bengal govt stands with minorities, no one can provoke tensions in state: Mamata at Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road.
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.
A Myanmar Muslim organisation says more than 700 worshippers died when earthquake collapsed mosques during Friday prayers, reports AP.
Controversy Erupts as Foreign Flags Waved After Eid Prayers
Ahmadi Community's Eid Prayers Disrupted by Extremist Pressure in Pakistan