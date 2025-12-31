Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Caste Certificate Panel's Tenure Amid Protests

The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of the Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) committee, responsible for Maratha-Kunbi caste verification, till June 30, 2026. This extension comes amid ongoing legal challenges and protests for Maratha reservation, led by activist Manoj Jarange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:57 IST
Maharashtra Extends Caste Certificate Panel's Tenure Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of the Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) committee, which is responsible for issuing Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates, until June 30 next year.

The committee was formed under the General Administration Department in September 2023 to establish a standard operating procedure for verifying documentary evidence and historical records. This comes in the wake of a Government Resolution issued on Wednesday, which noted that several petitions challenging the September 2, 2025, resolution regarding the verification process are pending in the Bombay High Court.

The extension is also necessary for continued examination of records from sources like the Hyderabad Gazetteer and Satara Gazette, and documents from various government offices to scrutinize historical Kunbi entries. This decision arrives amid sustained protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, who has been advocating for Maratha reservation and simplified documentation procedures.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025