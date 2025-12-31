Maharashtra Extends Caste Certificate Panel's Tenure Amid Protests

The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of the Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) committee, which is responsible for issuing Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates, until June 30 next year.

The committee was formed under the General Administration Department in September 2023 to establish a standard operating procedure for verifying documentary evidence and historical records. This comes in the wake of a Government Resolution issued on Wednesday, which noted that several petitions challenging the September 2, 2025, resolution regarding the verification process are pending in the Bombay High Court.

The extension is also necessary for continued examination of records from sources like the Hyderabad Gazetteer and Satara Gazette, and documents from various government offices to scrutinize historical Kunbi entries. This decision arrives amid sustained protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, who has been advocating for Maratha reservation and simplified documentation procedures.