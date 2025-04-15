Left Menu

South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks

South Korea's vice industry minister, Choe Nam-ho, is set to visit Alaska for negotiations regarding the LNG project. While South Korea's potential involvement remains undecided, discussions may include tariffs. Choe's comments suggest the project could be part of a broader negotiation deal with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:46 IST
South Korea's Vice Industry Minister Choe Nam-ho is slated for an upcoming visit to Alaska, as revealed in discussions with the United States concerning the state's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. The news came through Yonhap, a prominent South Korean news agency, on Tuesday.

Despite these developments, there remains uncertainty regarding South Korea's potential participation in the project. According to a statement from the ministry, a decision is yet to be made, and it remains unclear if collaboration will be tied to ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations.

The ministry's announcement followed reports quoting Choe, who suggested including South Korea's participation in the negotiations might be a component of a larger deal package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

