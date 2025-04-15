Left Menu

Cables Heist at Wind Energy Firm: Arrests Made in Beed District

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a cable theft worth Rs 12.75 lakh at a wind energy firm's premises in Maharashtra's Beed district. The police are considering invoking MCOCA due to the accused's history of criminal activities. The theft occurred at Avaada Energy, involving multiple perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Four individuals have been taken into custody following a daring theft of cables valued at Rs 12.75 lakh from a wind energy company's premises in Beed, Maharashtra. Authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The crime, reported on April 8, involved 14 perpetrators who overpowered the security staff at Avaada Energy. Officials are mulling the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) due to the organized nature of the crime, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

The arrested suspects, identified as Baban Shinde from Beed, with Dhanaji Kale, Mohan Kale, and Lalasaheb Pawar from Dharashiv, are allegedly part of a larger group with past records for serious offences. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

