Cables Heist at Wind Energy Firm: Arrests Made in Beed District

Four individuals have been taken into custody following a daring theft of cables valued at Rs 12.75 lakh from a wind energy company's premises in Beed, Maharashtra. Authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The crime, reported on April 8, involved 14 perpetrators who overpowered the security staff at Avaada Energy. Officials are mulling the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) due to the organized nature of the crime, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

The arrested suspects, identified as Baban Shinde from Beed, with Dhanaji Kale, Mohan Kale, and Lalasaheb Pawar from Dharashiv, are allegedly part of a larger group with past records for serious offences. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

