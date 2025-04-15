Left Menu

International Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Major Raids

Law enforcement agencies in Bengaluru and Delhi have dismantled drug trafficking networks, arresting foreign nationals and locals. The operations, targeting the illegal sale of MDMA and marijuana, led to substantial seizures. Arrests were made following swift raids based on critical intelligence, with further actions anticipated against those involved.

Updated: 15-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Bengaluru Central Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Squad apprehended a foreign national for allegedly trafficking MDMA crystals in the Begur area. The operation led to the seizure of items worth Rs2 crore, including narcotics and tools used for trafficking. The suspect, caught at the crime scene, had been in India on a business visa since 2012.

Preliminary probes disclosed that he sourced MDMA at low prices from a Bengaluru contact, selling it to students and professionals for up to Rs20,000 per gram. Authorities reported his overstay on a bogus visa, prompting a referral to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further action. The accused and the seized items have been handed over to Begur Police under the NDPS Act.

Parallelly, Delhi's Anti-Gang Squad broke an interstate drug ring supplying ganja across educational hubs in Delhi-NCR, arresting two. The operation stemmed from intelligence on a syndicate led by Raja Kumar and Sajan. Officers confiscated over 36 kg of marijuana, tracing the operation's reach into multiple states. A case is filed under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

