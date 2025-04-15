MAB Academy and Ahlex Win IATA Innovation Awards for VR and Immersive DG Training

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has awarded Malaysia Airlines Academy (MAB Academy) and Ahlex with the prestigious IATA Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) Center Innovation Awards for their groundbreaking use of immersive technology in dangerous goods (DG) training. The announcement was made during the 3rd IATA CBTA Center Conference, held in conjunction with the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai.

The awards recognize excellence in the development and implementation of innovative training solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance in the aviation industry. This year’s winners have taken aviation training into the future by harnessing immersive technologies to simulate real-world scenarios in highly controlled environments.

MAB Academy’s VR Program Raises the Bar

MAB Academy, the training arm of Malaysia Aviation Group, received accolades for its cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) training program for dangerous goods handling. The innovative solution is the result of a strategic collaboration with the University of Malaya’s Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology.

The VR training application places participants in realistic warehouse environments where they can safely practice essential tasks such as the preparation, classification, acceptance, and handling of dangerous goods. This virtual experience replicates high-risk situations without actual exposure, allowing trainees to build hands-on skills while minimizing operational risk.

By merging theoretical coursework with fully interactive scenarios, the VR program not only enhances learner engagement but also improves comprehension and real-world application. This model supports a more robust safety culture and ensures a higher level of operational readiness among aviation personnel.

“MAB Academy’s immersive VR training program was developed to create a safe, realistic environment where trainees can build practical skills without risk,” said Aida Salfaraz Ahmad Fadzil, Chief Operating Officer of MAB Academy. “We’re proud that our innovation is being recognized as a key contributor to improving industry safety standards.”

Ahlex Pioneers Group Immersion Training with Tech Integration

Ahlex was similarly recognized for its transformative Digital Training & Experience Center, which delivers dangerous goods training through a blend of 3D cargo simulations, group-based exercises, and integrated digital tools. The center uses advanced visual environments, including immersive wall and floor projections, to place learners in lifelike cargo handling scenarios.

Their innovative program incorporates tablet-based checklists and dynamic learning tools that simulate real-time decision-making. Designed for both individual and team training, the approach allows participants to collaboratively engage with realistic safety-critical situations. These simulated environments significantly boost retention and promote the development of practical competencies required in fast-paced aviation logistics.

“As dangerous goods become increasingly common in cargo operations, training must evolve to reflect real-world complexities,” said Isabelle Borli, spokesperson for Ahlex. “Our center enables learners to apply knowledge in high-pressure situations. The IATA award confirms the importance of moving toward more hands-on, digital training experiences in aviation.”

Recognizing Innovation in Aviation Training

The IATA CBTA Center Innovation Awards were launched in 2023 to inspire members of IATA’s global CBTA Center network to implement forward-thinking training methods. The goal is to strengthen safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability across the aviation sector.

Entries for the 2024 awards were evaluated by an independent jury comprising IATA representatives, industry experts, and third-party validators. Judging criteria included innovation, alignment with industry priorities, sustainability, user-friendliness, implementation viability, and demonstrated effectiveness.

“The safe handling of dangerous goods, such as lithium batteries, is critical to the aviation industry,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo. “Training professionals to handle these goods safely is essential, and MAB Academy and Ahlex have set a new benchmark. Their immersive and digital solutions create realistic training environments that not only boost safety but also ensure compliance. We are proud to recognize their contributions.”

Driving the Future of Competency-Based Learning

As IATA’s network of 214 certified CBTA Centers continues to grow, the organization is encouraging all training providers to adopt immersive, learner-centered methods that align with modern aviation challenges.

By blending innovative technology with evidence-based learning practices, both MAB Academy and Ahlex are setting new standards for safety training in aviation. Their recognition by IATA signals a broader shift toward digital transformation in aviation education—one that prioritizes experience, safety, and adaptability in an increasingly complex global cargo environment.

