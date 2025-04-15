Left Menu

RBI Holds Off on Countercyclical Capital Buffer Activation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will not activate the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) at present. The buffer is designed to ensure banks maintain credit flow during economic downturns and prevent reckless lending during periods of excessive credit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:57 IST
RBI Holds Off on Countercyclical Capital Buffer Activation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared on Tuesday its decision not to activate the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB), citing current circumstances as unsuitable for such a move. The measure, introduced in 2015, is intended to be triggered when warranted by economic conditions.

The CCyB framework relies on the credit-to-GDP gap as a primary indicator, among others, to determine activation needs. Following a thorough review and empirical analysis, the RBI concluded that activating the CCyB is unnecessary at this juncture.

Initiated in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the CCyB aims to ensure banks build capital reserves during prosperous times to safeguard credit flow during downturns and curb excessive lending practices that contribute to systemic risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025