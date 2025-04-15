Left Menu

Cautious Lending Trends Shake Up India's Festive Borrowing

A report highlights cautious lending during India's festive season, resulting in lower borrowing levels despite the usual peak. Challenges included rising household debt, tightened credit, and macroeconomic issues. Notably, home and personal loans saw minimal growth with varying performance across different lending institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:37 IST
Cautious Lending Trends Shake Up India's Festive Borrowing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent findings reveal a trend of cautious lending by Indian financial institutions during last year's festive season, traditionally a peak period for borrowing. A report, released on Tuesday by credit information company Crif High Mark, highlighted a significant shift towards 'responsible and risk-conscious' lending practices.

Sachin Seth, chairman of Crif High Mark, noted that despite expectations of increased consumer loans in the third quarter of FY25, the lending scene appeared subdued. The report indicated that home loans saw only a 0.1% rise in value, while personal loan volumes decreased by 6.7%.

The restrained borrowing was largely influenced by tighter liquidity conditions, heightened household debt levels, and stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, many borrowers faced challenges like elevated interest rates and macroeconomic pressures. Interestingly, private sector banks reduced loan originations, while public banks excelled in auto and home loans, and NBFCs led in two-wheeler and personal loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025