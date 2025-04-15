Left Menu

Canada's Inflation Dynamics: A Surprising Slowdown

Canada's annual inflation in March slowed to 2.3% due to lower gasoline and travel tour prices, confounding expectations. Despite this, core inflation measures remained elevated. Food and alcoholic beverages saw price increases, while gasoline prices fell. The economic landscape is further complicated by U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:17 IST
Canada's inflation rate in March recorded an unexpected slowdown to 2.3%, three notches below February's figures, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday. This decline was primarily driven by reductions in gasoline and travel tour prices.

However, core inflation measures closely monitored by the Bank of Canada remained elevated. Food prices surged by 3.2% and alcoholic beverages by 2.4% year-over-year, counteracting the 1.6% decline in gasoline prices. Excluding gasoline, the overall consumer price index saw a 2.5% uptick. The impact of U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports and subsequent retaliatory actions are anticipated to create upward pressure on prices while suppressing economic growth.

The Canadian dollar weakened, trading down to 1.3911 against the U.S. dollar, and bond yields dropped. Despite seven consecutive rate cuts, the Bank of Canada's forthcoming policy decision is made complex by these inflation dynamics and the broader economic context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

