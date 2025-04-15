ICICI Prudential's Profit Surges Amid Strategic Expense Management

ICICI Prudential, a leading private sector insurer, announced a substantial rise in net profit, doubling to Rs 386 crore for the March quarter. This growth is attributed primarily to a reduction in the company's expenses.

The insurer saw a 10.6% increase in net premium income, reaching Rs 16,369 crore. Meanwhile, expenses dropped significantly due to a change in actuarial liabilities, driving the decline from Rs 22,352 crore to Rs 15,314 crore.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, ICICI Prudential's net profit grew by an impressive 40%, amounting to Rs 1,189 crore. The company also declared a dividend, increased its assets under management, and maintained a strong solvency ratio.

(With inputs from agencies.)