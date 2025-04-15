Congress Leaders Face Charges in National Herald Case as ED Intensifies Legal Battle

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, escalating the legal proceedings in the National Herald money laundering case. The complaint, also implicating Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several firms, was submitted in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Citing political vendetta, senior Congress advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted the case lacks merit and vowed to contest it vigorously. Fellow Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the party's resilience against such tactics employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne acknowledged the ongoing trial for related offenses under Indian Penal Code sections 403, 406, 420, and 120(B). The case will proceed with arguments set for April 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)