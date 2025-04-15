Left Menu

Congress Leaders Face Charges in National Herald Case as ED Intensifies Legal Battle

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Senior Congress members claim the case to be politically motivated. Special Judge Vishal Gogne oversees the proceedings, with arguments scheduled for April 25 in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:19 IST
Congress Leaders Face Charges in National Herald Case as ED Intensifies Legal Battle
Senior Advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, escalating the legal proceedings in the National Herald money laundering case. The complaint, also implicating Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several firms, was submitted in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Citing political vendetta, senior Congress advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted the case lacks merit and vowed to contest it vigorously. Fellow Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the party's resilience against such tactics employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne acknowledged the ongoing trial for related offenses under Indian Penal Code sections 403, 406, 420, and 120(B). The case will proceed with arguments set for April 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025