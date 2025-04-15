Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Biometric Attendance & E-DPR Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a key meeting to implement biometric attendance and promote e-DPR usage. Departments must prepare public interest schemes and ensure efficiency through comprehensive inspections and asset inventories. The meeting also discussed utilizing the PM Gatishakti Portal for reviewing major projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:53 IST
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Biometric Attendance & E-DPR Initiatives
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan led a critical meeting with the Secretary Committee on Tuesday to push forward biometric attendance across all governmental departments by May 2025. He emphasized the urgent need for each department to install or upgrade biometric systems to facilitate this transition.

Additionally, Bardhan instructed all departments to compile lists of essential schemes to streamline public interest funding and expedite approval processes. Large-scale projects, exceeding one crore, are to be reviewed through the PM Gatishakti Portal, which will increasingly serve as a pivotal tool for departmental evaluations.

The Chief Secretary also urged departments to focus on digital efficiency by transitioning project reports to electronic formats, a move aimed at quickening implementation timelines. Regular inspections, asset inventory updates, and mandatory disclosures of immovable property for officials were also highlighted in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025