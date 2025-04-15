Uttarakhand Gears Up for Biometric Attendance & E-DPR Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan led a critical meeting with the Secretary Committee on Tuesday to push forward biometric attendance across all governmental departments by May 2025. He emphasized the urgent need for each department to install or upgrade biometric systems to facilitate this transition.

Additionally, Bardhan instructed all departments to compile lists of essential schemes to streamline public interest funding and expedite approval processes. Large-scale projects, exceeding one crore, are to be reviewed through the PM Gatishakti Portal, which will increasingly serve as a pivotal tool for departmental evaluations.

The Chief Secretary also urged departments to focus on digital efficiency by transitioning project reports to electronic formats, a move aimed at quickening implementation timelines. Regular inspections, asset inventory updates, and mandatory disclosures of immovable property for officials were also highlighted in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)