Left Menu

Delhi Power Subsidy Extended: Relief for Key Groups

The Delhi government continues its power subsidy for farmers, lawyers' chambers, 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, and domestic users, halting disinformation about its termination. Power Minister Ashish Sood reassures citizens that essential services will persist despite opposition claims. The government's extension is seen as a significant relief for affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:04 IST
Delhi Power Subsidy Extended: Relief for Key Groups
Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at alleviating public concern, Delhi's Power Minister Ashish Sood announced the continuation of power subsidies for specific groups, namely farmers, lawyers' chambers, 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, and domestic users. This decision was revealed during a press conference held in the national capital on Tuesday, clarifying that the government remains committed to its subsidy promises.

Minister Sood emphasized that contrary to the rumors being spread, the subsidy program remains intact. "The Delhi Cabinet has made a special proposal to extend subsidies, providing significant relief, particularly for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and lawyers," he stated. Sood further criticized what he termed as ongoing "disinformation," ensuring that the public is made aware that the subsidies are not being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh addressed related concerns regarding the fate of autorickshaws and pledged continuity in services. "All vehicles will continue to operate, and citizens will receive the necessary facilities," Singh assured. The reaffirmation of these subsidies comes as a strategic move to counter opposition claims made during prior election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025