Delhi Power Subsidy Extended: Relief for Key Groups

In a move aimed at alleviating public concern, Delhi's Power Minister Ashish Sood announced the continuation of power subsidies for specific groups, namely farmers, lawyers' chambers, 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, and domestic users. This decision was revealed during a press conference held in the national capital on Tuesday, clarifying that the government remains committed to its subsidy promises.

Minister Sood emphasized that contrary to the rumors being spread, the subsidy program remains intact. "The Delhi Cabinet has made a special proposal to extend subsidies, providing significant relief, particularly for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and lawyers," he stated. Sood further criticized what he termed as ongoing "disinformation," ensuring that the public is made aware that the subsidies are not being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh addressed related concerns regarding the fate of autorickshaws and pledged continuity in services. "All vehicles will continue to operate, and citizens will receive the necessary facilities," Singh assured. The reaffirmation of these subsidies comes as a strategic move to counter opposition claims made during prior election cycles.

