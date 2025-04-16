Left Menu

Trump Orders Probe Into Tariffs on Critical Mineral Imports

President Donald Trump has ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on U.S. critical minerals imports. The move, aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on China, will assess vulnerabilities and domestic capabilities for processing minerals essential to national security and economic resilience. Findings are due within 180 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:14 IST
Trump Orders Probe Into Tariffs on Critical Mineral Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has directed a thorough investigation into the possibility of imposing new tariffs on all critical minerals imports. This decision marks a new chapter in his ongoing trade disputes, particularly targeting industry leader China.

The investigation, spearheaded under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, will assess America's dependency on mineral imports and their implications on national security and economic stability. Current U.S. mineral extraction and processing capabilities are limited, necessitating this probe to consider potential tariffs and boost domestic production.

China, a dominant player in critical mineral markets, recently curtailed exports, heightening supply chain concerns. This development reinforces the need for a comprehensive U.S. policy addressing the entire mineral supply chain to ensure economic resilience and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025