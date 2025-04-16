Trump Orders Probe Into Tariffs on Critical Mineral Imports
President Donald Trump has ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on U.S. critical minerals imports. The move, aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on China, will assess vulnerabilities and domestic capabilities for processing minerals essential to national security and economic resilience. Findings are due within 180 days.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has directed a thorough investigation into the possibility of imposing new tariffs on all critical minerals imports. This decision marks a new chapter in his ongoing trade disputes, particularly targeting industry leader China.
The investigation, spearheaded under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, will assess America's dependency on mineral imports and their implications on national security and economic stability. Current U.S. mineral extraction and processing capabilities are limited, necessitating this probe to consider potential tariffs and boost domestic production.
China, a dominant player in critical mineral markets, recently curtailed exports, heightening supply chain concerns. This development reinforces the need for a comprehensive U.S. policy addressing the entire mineral supply chain to ensure economic resilience and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
