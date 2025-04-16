Trade Tensions Rock Asian Markets After U.S. Targets Nvidia

In a significant market reaction, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks saw declines on Wednesday after the United States imposed new restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to China, reigniting trade war fears.

The market downturn comes even as China reported better-than-expected economic growth, driven by robust consumption and industrial output, yet investors remain wary of potential U.S. tariff impacts.

Nvidia, a prominent player in the AI chip market, faces challenges as the U.S. uses trade negotiations to limit China's economic influence, affecting tech stocks and raising uncertainty among investors and corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)