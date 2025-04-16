Left Menu

Nashik Mob Assaults Police Amid Dargah Demolition

A mob in Nashik attacked police personnel during the demolition of the Saat Peer Baba Dargah, injuring 21 officers. Despite court orders, the dismantling faced resistance, resulting in stone-pelting. Authorities have detained 15 individuals and impounded numerous vehicles to restore peace.

Nashik: 21 police personnel injured after mob attacks trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Nashik witnessed a chaotic scene as a mob attacked police officers during the demolition of the Saat Peer Baba Dargah, leaving 21 officers injured. The incident unfolded when residents attempted to oppose the court-directed dismantling of the religious site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan detailed the situation, explaining that the demolition was initiated by the Dargah's Trustees in compliance with a High Court directive. However, their efforts were met with fierce opposition from a gathering crowd, which resulted in stone-pelting despite attempts by Trustees and senior police officials to pacify the agitators.

In response, law enforcement detained 15 individuals and impounded more than 50 motorcycles to de-escalate the situation. The area now remains heavily policed to prevent further unrest, and municipal procedures are reportedly ongoing, ensuring adherence to the court's order. The local administration assures that calm prevails after the disturbance.

