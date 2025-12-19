Crackdown on Open Meat Markets: Jharkhand High Court's Directive for Safety

The Jharkhand High Court has taken decisive action against the state government concerning the open sale of meat and chicken. On Friday, the court directed stringent implementation of central food safety regulations.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan reacted to a public interest litigation emphasizing that current meat handling practices compromise public hygiene and impact young students negatively.

The court ordered immediate adherence to federal guidelines while the state drafts its own regulations, stressing a need for quality checks. The matter will be revisited on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)