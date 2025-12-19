Crackdown on Open Meat Markets: Jharkhand High Court's Directive for Safety
The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the government to enforce strict food safety regulations and halt the outdoor sale of meat and chicken. Concerned about hygiene and public exposure, the court demands immediate compliance with federal guidelines amid ongoing efforts to draft state-specific regulations. The case will resume next February.
The Jharkhand High Court has taken decisive action against the state government concerning the open sale of meat and chicken. On Friday, the court directed stringent implementation of central food safety regulations.
A division bench led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan reacted to a public interest litigation emphasizing that current meat handling practices compromise public hygiene and impact young students negatively.
The court ordered immediate adherence to federal guidelines while the state drafts its own regulations, stressing a need for quality checks. The matter will be revisited on February 27.
