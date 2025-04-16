Kumaraswamy Challenges CM Siddaramaiah Amidst Caste Census Outcry
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy challenges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on benefit distribution under the 2A category amidst discontent over a caste census report. He accuses Siddaramaiah of political exploitation and demands clarity on who benefited most under the 2A category, urging for truth and accountability.
Amidst growing dissent over the caste census report, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took a combative stance against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting a formidable inquiry into the distribution of benefits under the contentious 2A category.
In a pointed media statement, Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of leveraging the caste census for political advantage. He provocatively questioned the chief minister, alleging an unequal consumption of benefits reserved for the most backward classes, urging that the truth be revealed with the compelling remark, 'Satyameva Jayate.'
Kumaraswamy highlighted past data on job recruitments and professional course admissions to emphasize potential disproportions in benefit allocation. He criticized the purported manipulation against Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva Lingayats, demanding justice and transparency, while awaiting a truthful response from Siddaramaiah.
