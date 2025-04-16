Left Menu

Navyug Global Ventures Fuels Shrinithi Capital's Growth with Strategic Investment

Navyug Global Ventures has invested Rs 160 million in Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd to boost its expansion in underserved regions. An additional Rs 100 million investment is planned for FY 2025-26. Shrinithi Capital focuses on electric vehicle financing and aims to enhance its tech-driven lending models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navyug Global Ventures, under the leadership of serial investor Nikhil Chandan, has made a strategic investment of Rs 160 million to bolster the expansion plans of Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd, according to a senior official.

This investment positions Shrinithi Capital to broaden its financial access, particularly in underserved regions, and further its impact-driven lending initiatives. Moreover, Navyug Global Ventures is set to inject an additional Rs 100 million in the first quarter of FY 2025–26 to further support Shrinithi Capital's efforts, as per a company statement.

Specializing in commercial vehicle and electric vehicle financing, Shrinithi Capital operates over 50 branches, offering critical credit access to rural entrepreneurs and small business owners. This latest funding aims to support the company's geographic expansion and innovative lending models, reinforcing Navyug's dedication to inclusive and sustainable growth within India's lending ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

