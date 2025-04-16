Germany's Wind Power Surge: A Record Year on the Horizon

Germany is on the brink of a record-setting year in wind power, as it approved over 4,000 megawatts (MW) of new onshore capacity and installed more than 1,000 MW in the first quarter of 2025. This represents a significant 40% increase from the previous year, indicating a strong trajectory for the sector.

According to the BWE wind power association, the first quarter of 2025 already showcases the potential for substantial growth in both installation and approvals, driven by Germany's strategic push towards decarbonization and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels. The move has been expedited by geopolitical factors, particularly Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In recent years, Germany's outgoing government enacted laws to dismantle barriers to renewable expansion and fast-track project approvals. The aim is to fulfill 80% of the nation's electricity needs with renewables by 2030. The BWE noted that North Rhine-Westphalia is contributing significantly to the approved capacity, crucial for the upcoming subsidy auction rounds.

