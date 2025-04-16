Global Market Swayed by U.S. Tech Restrictions and Tariff Woes

On Wednesday, global shares declined amid U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China, leading to a downturn in tech stocks, including Nvidia, whose shares plummeted 5.5%. U.S. retail sales rose in March, with data suggesting consumers were advancing purchases to anticipate tariff implications.

In the economic sphere, market participants are keenly anticipating a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, hoping for insights on monetary policy. Concurrently, gold prices soared to unprecedented levels as investors estimated its safe-haven appeal amidst economic uncertainties.

Oil prices experienced a slight uptick as China's potential open trade discussions with the U.S. offered a speculative bullish outlook, although fears of an ongoing trade war tempered gains. Notably, bitcon's valuation also declined during this period.

