Global Market Swayed by U.S. Tech Restrictions and Tariff Woes

Global shares fell as U.S. implemented restrictions on chip sales to China, affecting tech stocks like Nvidia. Fresh data showed boosted U.S. retail sales in March, but tariff concerns linger. Meanwhile, gold prices hit record highs amid uncertainties, and oil prices rebounded slightly due to China's trade stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global shares declined amid U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China, leading to a downturn in tech stocks, including Nvidia, whose shares plummeted 5.5%. U.S. retail sales rose in March, with data suggesting consumers were advancing purchases to anticipate tariff implications.

In the economic sphere, market participants are keenly anticipating a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, hoping for insights on monetary policy. Concurrently, gold prices soared to unprecedented levels as investors estimated its safe-haven appeal amidst economic uncertainties.

Oil prices experienced a slight uptick as China's potential open trade discussions with the U.S. offered a speculative bullish outlook, although fears of an ongoing trade war tempered gains. Notably, bitcon's valuation also declined during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

