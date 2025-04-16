Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Rights in Talks with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that the country's right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable ahead of upcoming talks with the US in Rome. Despite constructive initial discussions, disagreements over nuclear enrichment persist. Italy confirmed the talks but will not be involved, emphasizing their role as a peace facilitator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:17 IST
Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Rights in Talks with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong statement ahead of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that Iran's right to enrich uranium remains non-negotiable. The talks are set to reconvene in Rome following an initial meeting in Oman, with the US pressuring Tehran to halt its uranium enrichment activities.

While both nations have described last weekend's discussions as positive, tensions persist over Iran's nuclear program. Western powers claim Iran's uranium refinement exceeds civilian energy needs, stirring international concern. Despite this, Araqchi emphasized Iran's willingness to address global apprehensions regarding its nuclear activities while maintaining its enrichment capabilities.

Italy has confirmed it will host the talks but does not seek involvement. The discussions mark a critical juncture in US-Iran relations under President Trump, with the possibility of military action looming if talks fail. Meanwhile, Iran's message of diplomatic engagement will be underscored by Araqchi's upcoming meeting with Russian President Putin, highlighting the enduring ties between Tehran and Moscow amidst global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025