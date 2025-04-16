Iran Stands Firm on Uranium Enrichment Rights in Talks with US

In a strong statement ahead of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that Iran's right to enrich uranium remains non-negotiable. The talks are set to reconvene in Rome following an initial meeting in Oman, with the US pressuring Tehran to halt its uranium enrichment activities.

While both nations have described last weekend's discussions as positive, tensions persist over Iran's nuclear program. Western powers claim Iran's uranium refinement exceeds civilian energy needs, stirring international concern. Despite this, Araqchi emphasized Iran's willingness to address global apprehensions regarding its nuclear activities while maintaining its enrichment capabilities.

Italy has confirmed it will host the talks but does not seek involvement. The discussions mark a critical juncture in US-Iran relations under President Trump, with the possibility of military action looming if talks fail. Meanwhile, Iran's message of diplomatic engagement will be underscored by Araqchi's upcoming meeting with Russian President Putin, highlighting the enduring ties between Tehran and Moscow amidst global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)