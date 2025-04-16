Left Menu

Security Alert at Dwarka Court: Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation

A bomb threat claiming an RDX explosive led to the evacuation of the Dwarka Court Complex in South West Delhi, triggering a security sweep. Police confirmed no device was found, and investigations are ongoing to trace the email source and validate the threat's authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:08 IST
Security Alert at Dwarka Court: Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A severe security alert gripped the Dwarka Court Complex in South West Delhi on Wednesday morning following a threatening email that warned of an RDX-based explosive within the court premises. According to police, precautionary evacuations were conducted and a thorough security sweep initiated, but no explosives were discovered.

Inspector Jitender Kumar, responsible for Dwarka Court security, received the alert at approximately 10.50 am, a mere five minutes after Head Constable and Naib Court official informed him of the threat received in an email. The email, sent to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Shreya Aggarwal's official account, claimed the device was hidden in the Metropolitan Court.

In response, local police along with senior officers and the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the scene. The search employed both manual and advanced equipment, aided by a canine unit. No suspicious objects were found. The police are working to trace the email's origin. Tightened security remains in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025