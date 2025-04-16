Security Alert at Dwarka Court: Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation

A severe security alert gripped the Dwarka Court Complex in South West Delhi on Wednesday morning following a threatening email that warned of an RDX-based explosive within the court premises. According to police, precautionary evacuations were conducted and a thorough security sweep initiated, but no explosives were discovered.

Inspector Jitender Kumar, responsible for Dwarka Court security, received the alert at approximately 10.50 am, a mere five minutes after Head Constable and Naib Court official informed him of the threat received in an email. The email, sent to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Shreya Aggarwal's official account, claimed the device was hidden in the Metropolitan Court.

In response, local police along with senior officers and the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the scene. The search employed both manual and advanced equipment, aided by a canine unit. No suspicious objects were found. The police are working to trace the email's origin. Tightened security remains in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)