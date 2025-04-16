Left Menu

Swachhata Pakhwada 2025: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Leads Cleanliness Initiative

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has launched Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, a two-week cleanliness drive promoting the Swachh Bharat spirit. Officials were urged to commit to hygiene and environmental initiatives, including tree planting. The Ministry is dedicated to ongoing cleanliness and sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:27 IST
Swachhata Pakhwada 2025: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Leads Cleanliness Initiative
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs commences Swachhata Pakhwada (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has initiated the Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, a comprehensive fortnight-long cleanliness campaign fostering the ethos of Swachh Bharat to establish a cleaner and more sustainable work environment, as per a ministry press release.

Umang Narula, Secretary of the Ministry, conducted the Swachhata Pledge with ministry officers, urging them to reinforce their dedication to cleanliness in both personal and professional realms. Furthermore, he inspired officials to contribute to environmental sustainability by planting trees near their residences or other suitable locations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, highlighted the significance of collective effort toward achieving a green and clean environment. He outlined the activities for the 15-day event, reiterating the Ministry's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan principles through continuous initiatives and campaigns. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025