Swachhata Pakhwada 2025: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Leads Cleanliness Initiative

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has initiated the Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, a comprehensive fortnight-long cleanliness campaign fostering the ethos of Swachh Bharat to establish a cleaner and more sustainable work environment, as per a ministry press release.

Umang Narula, Secretary of the Ministry, conducted the Swachhata Pledge with ministry officers, urging them to reinforce their dedication to cleanliness in both personal and professional realms. Furthermore, he inspired officials to contribute to environmental sustainability by planting trees near their residences or other suitable locations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, highlighted the significance of collective effort toward achieving a green and clean environment. He outlined the activities for the 15-day event, reiterating the Ministry's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan principles through continuous initiatives and campaigns. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)