U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iranian Oil: Targeted Pressure on China's 'Teapot' Refineries

The United States announced strengthened sanctions on Iran's oil exports today, which notably include measures targeting a small Chinese 'teapot' refinery. These moves are part of an ongoing strategy by President Trump to apply maximum pressure on Tehran, attempting to reduce its oil exports to zero.

The U.S. Treasury confirmed that these sanctions specifically aim to disrupt the network of Chinese importers of Iranian oil. This decision coincides with Trump's administration relaunching nuclear program negotiations with Iran, following talks in Oman and an impending second round in Rome.

While major Chinese oil companies have ceased purchasing Iranian oil to dodge U.S. financial exposure, smaller entities have been hit with sanctions. In response, China's embassy called the actions unwarranted and vowed to protect its interests. Despite sanctions, China continues as a top importer of Iranian crude.

(With inputs from agencies.)