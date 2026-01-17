Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Trump Eyes Greenland

Protesters in Denmark and Greenland demonstrated against President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Greenland for its strategic location and resources. Thousands, led by officials, took to the streets in defiance, reinforcing Greenland's autonomy. Trump's statements have sparked a diplomatic rift with Denmark, a key NATO ally.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests erupted in Denmark and Greenland on Saturday as thousands demonstrated against President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to acquire the Arctic island. In response to Trump's assertion that Greenland is vital to U.S. security because of its strategic location and mineral wealth, protesters demanded the island's autonomy be respected.

Across Copenhagen and Nuuk, demonstrators carried slogans like "Greenland is not for sale". Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen led the march in Nuuk, while military personnel were dispatched to the island by various European nations at Denmark's request.

The protests come amid a diplomatic rift between Denmark and the U.S., both NATO members. While all parties in Greenland's parliament favor independence, they prefer autonomy under Denmark over joining the U.S., a sentiment echoed by a majority of Americans in a recent poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

