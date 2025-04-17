Rice Revolution: Japan Embraces Foreign Grains Amid Rising Costs

In response to a severe rice shortage that sent domestic prices soaring, Japanese restaurant owner Arata Hirano has started using American rice, challenging the country's long-standing preference for home-grown varieties. The domestic rice market has been disrupted by factors including extreme weather and a tourism boom.

With prices escalating, Japanese consumers and businesses are now considering more affordable alternatives, such as American Calrose and Taiwanese rice. This development could lead Japan to reconsider its strict import policies amid ongoing tariff discussions with the U.S., despite domestic resistance and the upcoming elections.

The sentiment towards imported rice has shifted notably since the 1993 Thai rice incident, as economic incentives gain precedence. Supermarkets and restaurants nationwide are thus increasingly offering foreign rice, mirroring the increased demand driven by constrained domestic supply and rising living costs.

