Left Menu

Rice Revolution: Japan Embraces Foreign Grains Amid Rising Costs

Facing a severe rice shortage and skyrocketing prices, Japan is increasingly turning to foreign rice varieties. This shift could influence trade negotiations with the U.S. Despite historical resistance to imports, Japanese businesses are open to embracing cheaper alternatives, altering long-standing agricultural policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:34 IST
Rice Revolution: Japan Embraces Foreign Grains Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a severe rice shortage that sent domestic prices soaring, Japanese restaurant owner Arata Hirano has started using American rice, challenging the country's long-standing preference for home-grown varieties. The domestic rice market has been disrupted by factors including extreme weather and a tourism boom.

With prices escalating, Japanese consumers and businesses are now considering more affordable alternatives, such as American Calrose and Taiwanese rice. This development could lead Japan to reconsider its strict import policies amid ongoing tariff discussions with the U.S., despite domestic resistance and the upcoming elections.

The sentiment towards imported rice has shifted notably since the 1993 Thai rice incident, as economic incentives gain precedence. Supermarkets and restaurants nationwide are thus increasingly offering foreign rice, mirroring the increased demand driven by constrained domestic supply and rising living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025