Puerto Rico's Power Crisis: Blackouts and Frustration

Puerto Rico faced another extensive blackout ahead of Easter, affecting 1.4 million power users and 328,000 water consumers. The electric grid crisis continues to frustrate residents and tourists. Governor González returned early to address the issue, while Bad Bunny and locals demand government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:39 IST
An island-wide blackout struck Puerto Rico on Wednesday, throwing the lives of its largely Catholic population into disarray just as Easter celebrations were set to begin. The massive power outage left 1.4 million clients without electricity and disrupted water services for 328,000 consumers.

Luma Energy, responsible for the island's power transmission and distribution, is under fire from residents and local officials for the ongoing blackouts. Governor Jenniffer González, who curtailed her vacation to return to the island, assured citizens that efforts to restore electricity are ongoing, though full restoration could take 48 to 72 hours.

As powered businesses strive to remain operational using generators, the island grapples with traffic chaos, and event cancellations. National figures like reggaeton star Bad Bunny are voicing public frustration, urging swift action to tackle the island's chronic power issues, exacerbated by lingering effects from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

