Puerto Rico's Power Crisis: Blackouts and Frustration

An island-wide blackout struck Puerto Rico on Wednesday, throwing the lives of its largely Catholic population into disarray just as Easter celebrations were set to begin. The massive power outage left 1.4 million clients without electricity and disrupted water services for 328,000 consumers.

Luma Energy, responsible for the island's power transmission and distribution, is under fire from residents and local officials for the ongoing blackouts. Governor Jenniffer González, who curtailed her vacation to return to the island, assured citizens that efforts to restore electricity are ongoing, though full restoration could take 48 to 72 hours.

As powered businesses strive to remain operational using generators, the island grapples with traffic chaos, and event cancellations. National figures like reggaeton star Bad Bunny are voicing public frustration, urging swift action to tackle the island's chronic power issues, exacerbated by lingering effects from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)