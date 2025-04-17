Trump's Surprise Visit Shakes Up Japan Tariff Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at tariff negotiations with Japan, sending ripples through the markets amid ongoing trade tensions.

While Japan remains the first major trading partner to engage directly with the U.S. in these discussions, President Trump hailed 'big progress,' although specific details were sparse. As the talks unfolded, Asian markets reacted with mixed movements, while European indexes saw declines continue.

Amidst these developments, investors turn their attention to upcoming financial disclosures and central bank decisions, including the European Central Bank's meeting and expected rate cut, as they seek clarity amidst a landscape riddled with economic and trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)