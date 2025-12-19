Left Menu

Sanctions Repeal Signals New Era for Syria's Economy

Sanctions on Syria were lifted, ending the Caesar Act restrictions that penalized the former regime for human rights abuses. This move, signed by President Trump, is intended to bolster Syria's economy and infrastructure. The international community, including allies like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, welcomed the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:28 IST
Sanctions Repeal Signals New Era for Syria's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The Syrian government and its allies enthusiastically embraced the removal of the stringent Caesar Act sanctions imposed by the US Congress in 2019 due to human rights abuses during Bashar Assad's presidency.

Following Assad's ousting in December 2024, there was a strong push to repeal the sanctions, as they hindered reconstruction efforts and stalled economic recovery. President Trump signed the final repeal, part of the annual defense spending bill, without attached conditions but with requirements for periodic progress reports on minority rights and counterterrorism.

The move was welcomed by the international community, with regional allies like Turkey and Saudi Arabia endorsing it as a step towards stability and rebuilding. Meanwhile, the UK imposed new sanctions on entities linked to civilian violence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025