The Syrian government and its allies enthusiastically embraced the removal of the stringent Caesar Act sanctions imposed by the US Congress in 2019 due to human rights abuses during Bashar Assad's presidency.

Following Assad's ousting in December 2024, there was a strong push to repeal the sanctions, as they hindered reconstruction efforts and stalled economic recovery. President Trump signed the final repeal, part of the annual defense spending bill, without attached conditions but with requirements for periodic progress reports on minority rights and counterterrorism.

The move was welcomed by the international community, with regional allies like Turkey and Saudi Arabia endorsing it as a step towards stability and rebuilding. Meanwhile, the UK imposed new sanctions on entities linked to civilian violence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)