Sikkim's Rail Renaissance: Connectivity Revolution by 2027

In a landmark announcement at the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed a significant stride in Sikkim's infrastructure development. By 2027, the long-anticipated railway project linking Siliguri in West Bengal to Sikkim is set for completion, marking a major enhancement in state connectivity.

The administration also unveiled plans for the Melli to Singtam Highway construction, alongside ongoing maintenance of National Highway 10 (NH10). These efforts are poised to cut travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim to approximately two hours, vastly improving tourist accessibility.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accomplished substantial infrastructural upgrades between April 2024 and March 2025. This includes 11 Road Over Bridges and 26 Road Under Bridges, while eliminating 28 manned level crossings across Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, transforming Northeast India's transportation scene.

