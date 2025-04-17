Left Menu

Sikkim's Rail Renaissance: Connectivity Revolution by 2027

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the completion of the railway project by 2027, connecting Siliguri to Sikkim to enhance tourism and infrastructure. Plans for the Melli to Singtam Highway and NH10 maintenance aim to reduce travel time. Northeast Frontier Railway made significant safety improvements, eliminating 28 level crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:25 IST
Sikkim's Rail Renaissance: Connectivity Revolution by 2027
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement at the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed a significant stride in Sikkim's infrastructure development. By 2027, the long-anticipated railway project linking Siliguri in West Bengal to Sikkim is set for completion, marking a major enhancement in state connectivity.

The administration also unveiled plans for the Melli to Singtam Highway construction, alongside ongoing maintenance of National Highway 10 (NH10). These efforts are poised to cut travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim to approximately two hours, vastly improving tourist accessibility.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accomplished substantial infrastructural upgrades between April 2024 and March 2025. This includes 11 Road Over Bridges and 26 Road Under Bridges, while eliminating 28 manned level crossings across Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, transforming Northeast India's transportation scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025