Sikkim's Rail Renaissance: Connectivity Revolution by 2027
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the completion of the railway project by 2027, connecting Siliguri to Sikkim to enhance tourism and infrastructure. Plans for the Melli to Singtam Highway and NH10 maintenance aim to reduce travel time. Northeast Frontier Railway made significant safety improvements, eliminating 28 level crossings.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark announcement at the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed a significant stride in Sikkim's infrastructure development. By 2027, the long-anticipated railway project linking Siliguri in West Bengal to Sikkim is set for completion, marking a major enhancement in state connectivity.
The administration also unveiled plans for the Melli to Singtam Highway construction, alongside ongoing maintenance of National Highway 10 (NH10). These efforts are poised to cut travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim to approximately two hours, vastly improving tourist accessibility.
Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accomplished substantial infrastructural upgrades between April 2024 and March 2025. This includes 11 Road Over Bridges and 26 Road Under Bridges, while eliminating 28 manned level crossings across Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, transforming Northeast India's transportation scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Impactful Visit to Thailand: BIMSTEC Summit Highlights Regional Connectivity
Madhya Pradesh to Witness Major Road Infrastructure Boost
Paving New Paths: The Transformation of Guwahati's Connectivity
Record Coach Production by Indian Railways Boosts Connectivity
India's First Vertical Lift Railway Bridge: A New Era for Connectivity