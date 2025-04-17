Supreme Court Poised for Key Decision on Waqf Act Amendment

The Supreme Court is set to pass an interim order regarding the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. This follows intense submissions from multiple parties both defending and opposing the legislation. The Act has drawn criticism for including non-Muslims in Waqf Boards and altering property dispute mechanisms.

During a packed court session, the Supreme Court indicated it might pause crucial provisions. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan presided over the hearing. There's particular concern over denotifying properties long recognized as Waqf and the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council.

The bench criticized the government's ability to rewrite historical Waqf declarations, emphasizing that many Waqf properties lack formal documentation. As many legal petitions flood the court, the constitutional validity of the Act has become a focal point, challenging its alleged discrimination against the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)