Congress Rallies Against ED's 'Politically Fueled' Chargesheet
Congress members protested in Aligarh and Hyderabad against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet targeting Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Party leaders claim the charges are politically motivated, accusing the central government of misusing agencies like ED and CBI to harass opposition leaders ahead of elections.
In a spirited demonstration, Congress workers gathered at the Aligarh collectorate on Thursday, voicing their dissent against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against prominent party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Protestors chanted slogans, brandished banners, and accused the central government of weaponizing investigative agencies, notably the ED and CBI, to suppress opposition figures in the lead-up to upcoming elections. They assert that the chargesheet is driven by political motives, part of a broader agenda of intimidation.
Addressing reporters, Congress leaders remained defiant in the face of what they see as government overreach. 'The BJP government continues its raids, whether conducted by the CBI or ED, but we Congress workers will not be intimidated,' they declared. Simultaneously, the Telangana Pradesh Congress committee staged its own protest outside the Directorate of Enforcement office in Hyderabad, voicing opposition to the charges against the Gandhis in the controversial National Herald case.
Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, in an interview with ANI, emphasized what he described as a conspiracy to tarnish Rahul Gandhi's reputation amid his political ascent. 'The Gandhi family, with its long history in power, could have engaged in fraudulent activities but chose not to,' Prabhakar stated. He criticized PM Modi for allegedly benefiting industrialists like Adani and Ambani, contrasting that with Congress's record. Prabhakar contended that the BJP, when struggling, targets Congress, yet the populace remains supportive of the Gandhi family.
